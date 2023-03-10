Dubai Allows Private Schools to Increase Fees in the Next Academic Year

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has allowed private schools to increase tuition fees by 3 percent in the 2023-24 academic year.

The decision was made after reviewing the current economic situation of Dubai and the operational expenses of private schools to sustain quality education.

It’s important to mention here that the amount by which schools can increase the tuition fees depends on the inspection rating they got from Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

As per the rules, private schools, maintaining the same inspection rating, can increase the fees by 3 percent. However, schools, whose inspection rating dropped, will not be eligible for a fee increase.

Pakistani Schools in Dubai Show Promising Improvement

Pakistani private schools in Dubai have shown massive improvement in their rating, according to the latest inspection report. Two private schools with Pakistani curricula, Gulf Model School and Pakistan Education Academy, have moved from ‘weak’ to ‘acceptable’ ratings.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, expressed satisfaction with the improvements and stated that schools could still improve in different areas such as data collection, quality of teaching, self-evaluation, and planning.