Dubai Officially Notifies Ramadan Timings for Schools

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued new timings and instructions during Ramadan for schools across Dubai.

According to its notification, schools must give a maximum of five hours of classes during Ramadan and end before 12 PM on Fridays for Friday prayer.

In addition, fasting students will be allowed to not participate in Physical Education (PE) classes, if requested. Furthermore, homework and revisions will also be decreased in order to not overburden fasting students during the holy month.

Ramadan will most likely begin on 23 March in UAE, as per the International Astronomical Centre (IAC). This date also aligns with the date announced by the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS).

Chairman of EAS, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that Ramadan will start on Thursday 23 March. It’ll be for 29 days, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Friday 21 April, he noted.

The Ramadan crescent will not be visible in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. Resultantly, these countries will commence the holy month on Friday 24 March.