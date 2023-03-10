Itel A60 Launched at an Incredibly Low Price

Itel, one of the upcoming smartphone manufacturers, has just launched the A60 smartphone in India. One of the striking aspects of the A60 is its affordability, which makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Design and Display

The Itel A60 comes with a sleek 2.5D curved design and a 6.6-inch display that features a water drop notch. Its screen has a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. Other notable features of the A60 include OTG support and AI Power Master.

Internals and Software

Powered by the UniSoC Spreadtrum SC9832E chipset, the Itel A60 runs on the Android 12 Go edition. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, providing sufficient capacity to store data. The smartphone also has dual security features, including a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Cameras

The Itel A60 sports a dual 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The cameras come with several features, including autofocus, face detection, and LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, which delivers up to 750 hours of standby time.

The Itel A60 is an affordable smartphone that offers exceptional value for money. It comes with a 1-year warranty and can be purchased in India for only INR 5,999 ($73). Details regarding a launch in Pakistan are scarce.

Itel A60 Specifications