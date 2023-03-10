Tecno Unveils 3 New Affordable Spark Series Phones That Look Like Latest iPhones

Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has expanded its Spark 10 series with the introduction of three new smartphones, Spark 10 5G, Spark 10, and Spark 10C. These new devices have been launched after the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which was released earlier this month.

The company has reported that all three smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Spark 10 and Spark 10 5G are use Android 13, while the Spark 10C has Android 12 Go Edition.

It is worth mentioning here that Tecno has not revealed the specs of these phones. But it noted that all of them sport a 50MP AI rear camera and dual soft flashlights at the front.

In terms of software features, Tecno has added Beauty Mode and AR stickers. Additionally, the Spark 10 series boasts Super Night Filters and a Super Night Algorithm. However, their performance is yet to be seen since the exact chipsets of the devices have not been unveiled yet.

These models come in Meta colors, Black, Blue, White, and Green. The company stated that this lineup will be available in Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, South America, the Middle East, and some European countries. Details regarding the exact launch date for Pakistan have not been revealed yet.