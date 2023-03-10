Samsung Teases Pro-Grade Camera for Galaxy A54 5G Days Ahead of Launch

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is expected to roll out on 15 March, and the Korean company has already started teasing its features on its website.

The promotional banner on the website shows the phone in two colors and features three rear shooters, with the company claiming that the device will come with a “pro-grade camera.”

ALSO READ UAE Court Declares One of the Highest-Valued Divorce Settlements in the Region

While there is no further information regarding the triple camera setup, Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will have Single Take and OIS and will support Nightography.

It is anticipated that Samsung will hold a special event for the Galaxy A series later this month. As per the reports, prices for the midrange devices are expected to go up in Europe, similar to the price hike observed for the Galaxy S23 flagships.

ALSO READ Flydubai Flight Averts Fatal Disaster Moments After Takeoff in Karachi

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched for $222

Samsung recently launched a budget phone, Galaxy M14 5G, which made its debut in Ukraine. The phone has similar specifications and design to those of Galaxy A14 5G, which was launched in January this year.

However, the defining feature of this model is its massive 6,000 mAh battery, which makes it a tough contender in the budget-friendly smartphone category.