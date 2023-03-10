Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Rape of Minor Girl

A man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Karachi sessions court for the attempted rape of a minor girl in Manzoor Colony. Muhammad Imran Moeed was found guilty in December 2020 of attempting to attack a nine-year-old girl on the rooftop of a mosque.

The offender was also fined Rs. 100,000 by the judge. The inability to pay the fine will result in an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

The victim described the incident in her testimony, and her account was documented under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In a similar case filed at the Zaman Town police station in 2018, the offender admitted to committing the act before the magistrate and was acquitted.

The claimant was accused of kissing her on the cheek on the rooftop of a mosque. She told her grandmother about the event, but there were no witnesses present. Attorneys Basam Ali Dahri and Bahzad Akbar claimed that the victim implicated the defendants in the case and that other witnesses verified her story.

The victim’s grandmother and Pesh Imam were not listed as witnesses, the FIR was submitted after a 19-day lapse with no reasonable explanation, and the CCTV video was not transferred to a forensic lab for inspection, according to the defense counsel. He urged the judge to release his client.