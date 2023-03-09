Talks Between Protesting PIA Employees, Top Management Succeed

The talks between the protesting employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and its top management succeeded on Thursday after they were given assurance that their charter of demands will be acted upon in letter and spirit.

The breakthrough came following a series of dialogues between the representatives of protesting PIA employees led by People’s Unity CBA central leader Hidayatullah Khan and the national flag carrier’s top management in the wake of a day-long protest demonstration outside the PIA building in Islamabad.

The development was confirmed by Shoaib Yousafzai, Senior Vice President CBA Union, who stated that the top management has agreed to accept all of their genuine demands and work on them will start from Monday and implementation would be assured in the light of the fulfillment of legal aspects within a month. He said that the representatives who held talks with the PIA top management included Rawalpindi /Islamabad chapter CBA President Ramzan Lashari, Sohail Mukhtar, and Ali Lashari.

The protesting employees of PIA earlier demanded the approval charter of demands, an increase in salaries as well as regularization of daily wages employees.

PIA employees staged a protest demonstration in front of the PIA building in Islamabad where People’s Unity CBA leaders addressed the protesting employees in favor of their demands.

The protesting employees were holding placards inscribed with slogans in their favor. They also demanded the restoration of employees who were affected due to fake degree cases.