Pakistan Army Decides to Celebrate 23 March With Simplicity

Due to the country’s economic challenges, the Pakistan Army has reportedly decided to cut back its yearly Pakistan Day parade, which is conducted every year on 23 March.

This day marks the acceptance of the 1940 Lahore Resolution and is traditionally marked by the exhibition of military armaments and prowess.

As per the reports, the parade would be conducted at the Presidency rather than the Shakarparian Parade Ground, in keeping with the government’s economic austerity drive led by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports reveal that the Pakistan Army is still strongly devoted to the country’s economic growth and will keep supporting its citizens.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar declared on Thursday that a personnel-level agreement with the IMF is likely to be achieved within the next two days as Pakistan attempts to restart the IMF-stalled loan program.

The current government inherited an economic catastrophe and is working to restore the country’s economy, Dar stated.

Via: ARY