UHS Approves Affiliation of Multiple New Medical, Dental and Nursing Colleges

The University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Syndicate accepted the accreditation of two new medical institutions, one dental college, and 13 nursing institutions on Thursday, as well as an increase in the number of MBBS and BDS seats at ten affiliated medical and dental colleges.

This decision was taken when the federal regulator approved seat expansion. The meeting, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, was the UHS syndicate’s first since its reformation earlier this month.

The syndicate granted affiliation to two new medical colleges, Akhtar Saeed Medical College Rawalpindi and RLKU Medical and Dental College Lahore, in addition to Niazi Medical and Dental College Sargodha for 50 BDS seats. Of the 13 recognized nursing colleges, 11 are government-run and two are privately funded.

The regulations governing the acceptability of MPhil and other on-campus Master’s programs were revised by adopting specified deadlines for completion of the program in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ph.D. Policy.

It was agreed that the minimum duration for completion of these programs would be two years, and candidates who had been stuck in these programs for several years for any cause would be granted a few months to finish their research project and degree, after which their enrollment would be terminated.

The university will release an admission timetable for MBBS, BDS, BS Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, and other programs offered both on-campus and at affiliated institutions, and no institute would be authorized to make admissions outside of that schedule.

The members resolved to give those who completed the two certificate courses in Medical Editing (CME) and Medical Journalism for Editors a Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Writing and Journalism (CMJE).

Changes to the regulations governing the assessment of Ph.D. and MPhil theses were also adopted in order to bring them in line with the recommendations of the HEC. To minimize delays in the process, the necessity of foreign evaluators for theses at the Master’s degree level was abolished.