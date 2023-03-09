Hafiz-e-Quran MBBS and BDS Applicants May Get Huge Relief From Supreme Court Soon

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has fixed the petition seeking additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran applicants in the MBBS and BDS entry tests for hearing.

According to details, a three-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Shahid Waheed will hear the petition on 15 March.

Earlier this year in January, the apex court served notices to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after a female applicant was denied admission to Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences. She then sought additional 20 marks for being a Hafiz-e-Quran in order to get admission.

Justice Faez Isa questioned the petitioner’s counsel on why additional marks should be given on the basis of being Hafiz-e-Quran. The petitioner argued that she was denied admission despite having merit and that the additional 20 marks for the Hafiz-e-Quran quota would have secured her admission.

He acknowledged the sacredness of being a Hafiz-e-Quran and suggested that it would be appropriate for such candidates to apply for positions as imams or religious lecturers.

However, the top court questioned the rationale behind granting extra marks for admission to medical colleges or universities. The PMC and other respondents will submit their replies in court next week.