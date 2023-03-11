Punjab Changes Metro Bus Timings

The interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has taken the decision to move the starting hour of the metro bus service to 6:00 a.m. This is intended to provide much-needed assistance to the labor sector, which relies on this service to commute to work on time.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM stated that this decision was made to assist thousands of laborers who utilize this service regularly. It should be noted that the service originally began at 6:30 a.m.

To guarantee that this decision is carried out, CM Naqvi presided over a meeting in his office on Friday where issues concerning the Punjab Mass-Transit Authority (PMA) were addressed.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Chairman of Planning and Development (P&D), the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary of Transport, and other officials. The meeting provided a chance to examine the implementation’s progress and address any necessary improvements.