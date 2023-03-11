WhatsApp is Getting 21 New Emojis Soon

Back in December 2022, WhatsApp added a bunch of new emojis to the chat messenger, but these were not visible to anyone as they could only be accessed through an alternate keyboard.

WhatsApp is finally planning to fix this issue with a new update that aims to bring 21 new emojis to the app. This change was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.5.13), which is available on the Google Play Store.

As always, the news was uncovered by the WhatsApp feature tracker blog WABetaInfo.

Following this update, the 21 new emojis shown in the screenshot will finally be available on the official WhatsApp keyboard, making them accessible to everyone without requiring a separate app.

This should also resolve confusion between some users that could receive these emojis but be unable to send them until this update. Some users can see these new emojis on the official WhatsApp keyboard, even on older app versions, but we recommend keeping your app updated to the latest version to ensure the feature is enabled on your account.

However, keep in mind that these new emojis are still in beta for now and it is unclear when they will roll out to the stable version. Since it is only a minor update, it should not be long before they become available for everyone around the globe.