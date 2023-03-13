Azam Khan Responds in Hilarious Fashion After Being Picked in National Side

Islamabad United’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan expressed his delight at being selected for the national side for their upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Azam, known on the field for his explosive batting and his ability to hit huge sixes, is a man of many talents off the field as well. His guitar-playing and singing skills have been recognized in the cricket fraternity while his sense of humor has also been on display lately.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to express his delight after the national squad announcement. Azam shared a hilarious meme, ‘meri selection hogyi hai?‘, which was appreciated by the cricketing faithful in the country.

The Pakistani meme originated from Waqar Zaka’s show, Living on the Edge, which was one of the most popular reality shows back in the day.

Here is the reference for the meme:

Azam made his international debut in 2021 but was dropped from the side after only two outings. He has since established himself as one of the most destructive batters in franchise T20 leagues around the world and has earned a recall to the side after magnificent performances in the ongoing PSL.

He has scored 280 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 162.079 in 8 innings he has played for Islamabad United in PSL 8. He has also struck 17 huge maximums and has been a central figure for the side as they have qualified for the PSL playoffs.

