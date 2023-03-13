Shadab to Lead Second String Pakistan Squad Against Afghanistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. PCB has decided to rest all-format captain, Babar Azam along with Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi.

White-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan will lead the side in the absence of Babar. Meanwhile, Ihsanullah, the young talented fast bowler, has been called up to the squad after impressive displays in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Elsewhere, Saim Ayub has also earned a call-up to the squad after sensational performances in the PSL while Imad Wasim has also earned a recall to the national squad after a gap of one-and-a-half year.

Islamabad United’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, has also been selected for the squad while Zaman Khan and Tayyab Tahir have also earned a call-up.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammd Wasim Jr., and Naseem Shah have retained their spots in the T20I side.

Here is the full squad:

Shadab Khan (c) Abdullah Shafique Azam Khan Faheem Ashraf Shan Masood Iftikhar Ahmed Ihsanullah Imad Wasim Mohammad Haris Tayyab Tahir Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jr. Naseem Shah Saim Ayub Zaman Khan

Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, and Usama Mir are announced as the reserve players.