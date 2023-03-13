Free Flour During Ramadan Announced for 11 Million Deserving Households

In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Muhammad (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package for the supply of free flour for the poor during Ramadan.

The premier stated that free flour will be distributed to 10.58 million households across Punjab from 25 Sha’ban to 25 Ramadan.

To ensure the effective distribution of flour, the Prime Minister directed that 8,500 utility stores should be utilized, and an additional 20,000 distribution points should be established for public convenience.

PM Shehbaz also emphasized that the distribution of free flour should be carried out in a transparent manner, and modern technology should be employed to prevent any instances of theft. In addition, the premier made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of free flour.

Eligibility for the free flour scheme can be checked through SMS, and the federal government will also provide support to other provinces in this program.

The decision was taken in a review meeting held to discuss the provision of free flour under the Ramadan package, which was chaired by PM Shehbaz. The meeting saw a detailed briefing on the distribution program of free flour during Ramadan by the Punjab government. Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and relevant senior officials also participated in the meeting.

This move by the government is expected to provide much-needed relief to the poor during the holy month of Ramadan. With the use of modern technology and the establishment of additional distribution points, the distribution of free flour can be carried out in a transparent and efficient manner, ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most.