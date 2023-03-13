PARCO Reveals the Real Reason Behind Massive Crude Oil Leakage

On Sunday, the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) confirmed that an unsuccessful attempt at stealing oil was responsible for the breach in a major pipeline near Shah Latif Town.

According to reports, the pipeline breach caused a large quantity of crude oil to spill and form a black river in the area late on Saturday. After the incident was reported, the police dispatched a contingent to the location to prevent any bystanders or thieves from approaching the site.

ALSO READ Lahore Announces Early Closure of Schools and Colleges

PARCO, a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, stated that the initial investigation showed that a group of unidentified men attempted to steal oil and caused the leak.

The perpetrators fled the scene upon the arrival of the police and PARCO security team. SSP Malir, Hasan Sardar Niazi inspected the area on Saturday night and stated that an investigation was underway to determine if the damage was due to wear and tear or if it was inflicted deliberately for theft.

ALSO READ Dubai Visa Video Call Service Used Over 250,000 Times in Just 2 Months

In the past, similar incidents have been reported. PARCO temporarily suspended oil movement operations, but they resumed approximately seven hours later, after completing all necessary measures.

Last year, Sindh Police prevented an attempted theft of petrol from an underground pipeline at Mehran Highway, but no arrests were made. According to police sources at the time, the thieves had placed a clip on the pipeline near the railway track with the collusion of local officials.