Parliamentary Panel Directs NBP to Regularize Over 10,000 Daily Wage Employees

A parliamentary panel has asked the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to regularize over 10,000 daily wager employees.

The Chairman Special Committee on Affected Employees Qadir Khan Mandokhail has directed NBP through the Finance ministry to regularize daily wage employees of NBP.

According to details, around 10,000 employees are working as daily wagers in NBP and some 1100 employees are well educated. Reportedly, the National Assembly Finance committee has also recommended the Finance division regularize daily wage employees working in NBP.

NBP during the last four to five years has also hired over 5,000 contractual employees.

One official of the Ministry of Finance told ProPakistani that although the parliamentary panel is asked to regularize the employees, there are court decisions against the regularization, especially in NBP.

It is pertinent to note that the government has established this special committee just like a committee established under the supervision of Syed Khursheed Shah in 2012.

ALSO READ Faysal Bank and Naheed Pakistan to bring Grocery on Installments

A few days ago, the Chairman Special Committee on Affected employees, Qadir Mandokhel, expressed his resolve to bring a bill in parliament for legislation on the committee’s unprecedented decisions for affected federal government employees.