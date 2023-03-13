Peshawar University Announces Spring Holidays

Students of the University of Peshawar are in for a treat as the administration has announced a spring vacation starting from today.

The university will remain closed until 22 March, as per a notification issued by the administration.

This announcement has brought joy and excitement among the students as they can now take a break from their hectic routine and indulge in some much-needed rest and recreation.

The spring season has also added to the fun and excitement of the students, who are looking forward to spending quality time with their families and friends.

However, it is important to note that the ongoing examinations at the university will continue as per schedule. The administration has urged the students to make the most of this vacation by utilizing their time wisely and preparing for their upcoming exams.

The University of Peshawar is among the most prestigious educational institutions in Pakistan. The spring vacation is a testament to the administration’s efforts to ensure that the students get the much-needed break they deserve.