Punjab Rejects Allowance Increase For University Teachers

The Punjab division of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has released a statement condemning the Finance Department’s decision to reject the 15 percent stipend for university instructors and employees.

The president of FAPUASA Punjab, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azhar Naeem has questioned the Finance Department’s argument that university lecturers are not government workers because universities are independent organizations. He has characterized this approach as an act of hegemony intended at robbing university employees of their legal rights.

As per Dr. Naeem, the exclusion of university staff from the stipend is a clear example of discrimination, especially because the same payment is granted at a rate of 150 percent to employees of all other autonomous entities, even officers of BS-20 and 21 of the federal government.

In response, FAPUASA Punjab has petitioned the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Chief Minister (CM), and the Governor of Punjab to intercede and support the issuance of this allowance to university instructors and employees on the basis of equity.