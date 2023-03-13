GC University Faisalabad’s VC Dies in Car Accident

Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal, passed away in a car accident on Monday while traveling from Lahore to Faisalabad, as reported by different media outlets.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal was an internationally renowned figure in the field of statistics, having obtained his PhD in Applied Biostatistics from Exeter University in Devon, UK.

With over three decades of experience in teaching, research, and management, he had previously worked as a professor, director, and dean at the University of Punjab in Lahore.

During his tenure at the University of Punjab, Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal established numerous centers and institutes, including the Operation Research Centre and the Statistical Databank.

He was also instrumental in initiating several master’s degree programs and was a prolific author, having published two books and several research articles in reputable national and international journals.

Moreover, Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal supervised a large number of PhD and MPhil research students. On July 24, 2019, he assumed the position of VC at GCU Faisalabad.