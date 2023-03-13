Plane Returns to Dubai After Emergency Landing in Karachi

Following an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi shortly after take-off on Friday, a Flydubai plane has successfully undergone repairs and departed for Dubai.

The aircraft, Boeing 737, remained at Jinnah Airport for 52 hours. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), three blades of the aircraft’s engine fan were crooked.

The 17-year-old plane departed from Karachi for Dubai at 2 PM on Sunday with flight number FZ 8088.

About The Emergency Landing

A Flydubai flight FZ 334 made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after its engine started buzzing due to a suspected bird strike. The incident occurred right after the flight took off, raising serious safety concerns.

However, inspections found no evidence of a bird strike, which is a common occurrence in aviation, but a further investigation of the engine blades revealed they were not in operational condition.

The plane’s 168 passengers were rerouted to their destination on an alternate flight nine hours later.