Shaheen Afridi Won’t Captain Pakistan in Series Against Afghanistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi has expressed interest in resting some senior players for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE later this month.

Media reports state that the PCB management has contacted Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and some other players to inform them of the decision to rest them during the series.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table After Karachi End Their Campaign on a High Note

It has also been reported that Shaheen Shah, whose name has been circulating in the media as a candidate for the captaincy, is among the players who will be rested.

As per the details, all-rounder, Imad Wasim, who is expected to join the national setup, Shan Masood, and T20I vice-captain, Shadab Khan, are all in the running for captaincy.

Sources close to the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan claimed that they are keen to participate in the series and have not been contacted by any top officials regarding taking a break.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Not Interested in Taking Rest From Afghanistan Series

The sources further added that both right-handed batters are currently playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are getting enough rest between matches.

Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, rising stars Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Azam Khan, and emerging pacer, Ihsanullah, are also rumored to be selected for the series.

The schedule has been slightly changed as the matches were initially set to be played on March 25, 27, and 29 in Sharjah, but now the matches will take place on March 24, 26, and 27.