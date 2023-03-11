Babar and Rizwan Not Interested in Taking Rest From Afghanistan Series

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan have expressed their desire to participate in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

As per the details, the selection panel, headed by Haroon Rasheed, is said to be considering resting some of the senior players, including Babar and Rizwan, for the series in Sharjah.

However, sources close to the opening pair have claimed that they are keen to participate in the series and have not been contacted by any top officials regarding taking a rest.

The sources further added that Babar and Rizwan are currently playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are getting enough rest between matches.

The sources went on to say that forced rest could disturb the unity of the national team, which is currently at an all-time high.

When contacted, PCB sources stated that no final decision has been taken regarding resting the T20I opening batters and that the selection panel is still considering different options.

It was reported yesterday that Shaheen Shah Afridi was likely to lead the national team in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE later this month.

All-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, rising stars Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, and Azam Khan, along with pacer Ihsanullah, are also rumored to be selected for the series.

The schedule was slightly changed as the matches were initially set to be played on March 25, 27, and 29 in Sharjah, but now the matches will take place on March 24, 26, and 27.