PSL Points Table After Karachi End Their Campaign on a High Note

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Karachi Kings finished their tournament at a high note as they convincingly defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final group game of PSL 8.

ALSO READ SBP Asks PCB to Look Into Involvement of Betting Companies as Sponsors in PSL

Karachi made wholesale changes to their side and decided to bat first. Mohammad Akhlaq scored a wonderful half-century on his debut while quickfire runs from Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting helped Karachi to a competitive total of 196/7.

Lahore got off to a horrid start as they lost Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique cheaply. Karachi’s bowlers tightened the grip as Qalandars lost wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately, Lahore was bowled out for 110 as Karachi won the match by 86 runs.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Not Interested in Taking Rest From Afghanistan Series

Karachi finished at the fifth spot while Lahore were the top team in the group stages.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 10 7 3 0 14 0.915 Multan Sultans (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 0.500 Islamabad United (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.708 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.452 Karachi Kings (E) 10 3 7 0 6 0.756 Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -1.066

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads