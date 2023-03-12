PSL Points Table After Karachi End Their Campaign on a High Note

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 12, 2023 | 10:59 pm

Karachi Kings finished their tournament at a high note as they convincingly defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final group game of PSL 8.

Karachi made wholesale changes to their side and decided to bat first. Mohammad Akhlaq scored a wonderful half-century on his debut while quickfire runs from Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting helped Karachi to a competitive total of 196/7.

Lahore got off to a horrid start as they lost Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique cheaply. Karachi’s bowlers tightened the grip as Qalandars lost wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately, Lahore was bowled out for 110 as Karachi won the match by 86 runs.

Karachi finished at the fifth spot while Lahore were the top team in the group stages.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars (Q) 10 7 3 0 14 0.915
Multan Sultans (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 0.500
Islamabad United (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.708
Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.452
Karachi Kings (E) 10 3 7 0 6 0.756
Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -1.066

