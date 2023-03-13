Teammates and Fans Congratulate Shadab Khan on Getting Pakistan Captaincy

Renowned Pakistani all-rounder, Shahab Khan has received congratulations and best wishes from fellow cricketers and fans after being appointed the national team captain for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

The leg-break spinner will lead the national team in the absence of Babar Azam during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on March 24 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Upon the announcement from Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed, Islamabad United wished their captain good luck and wrote, “Shadab Khan will lead the Men in Green in the T20I series against Afghanistan!”

Star pacer, Hasan Ali, who is considered a close friend of Shadab Khan, also expressed his happiness for his teammate and congratulated him on being appointed captain, saying “Sky is the limit, my brother.”

The left-handed opener, Fakhar Zaman, also took to his Twitter account to congratulate and send his best wishes to the star all-rounder, and said, “Glad to see some super talented new guys in the squad.”

It was earlier reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was keen on resting some of the senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, for the series.

Here are some reactions from former and current cricketers and fans.

"Congratulations to @76Shadabkhan on being selected as the captain for the Pak vs Afg series! A wise decision by PCB to rest senior players and give talented young leaders like Shadab a chance to shine. Excited to see him prove himself on the field! #ShadabKhan #PCB #PakVsAfg" — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 13, 2023

So happy for you Shadyy. Massive congratulations on your appointment as Pakistan T20 captain for Afghanistan series. Sky is the limit my brother ❤️🇵🇰@76Shadabkhan @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/HwQ5HDNiEu — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 13, 2023

Congratulations @76Shadabkhan and team. Best wishes for the series.

Glade to see some super talented new guys in the squad❤️ https://t.co/gLLHbnaAHQ — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 13, 2023

Finally good news Shadab khan will be leading Pak in Afg series pic.twitter.com/AmYaaoIP2k — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) March 13, 2023