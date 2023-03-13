Toyota Increases Car Prices by Up To Rs. 2 Million

Car price hikes have become a grim normality these days with all automakers making frequent announcements every month. The latest is Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) which increased the prices of both locally assembled and imported cars.

The company has cited the recent general sales tax (GST) hike as the reason for the revision. Effective as of March 10, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.)

Increase (Rs.) Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,316,000 4,499,000 183,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,588,000 4,789,000 201,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,558,000 4,759,000 201,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,790,000 4,999,000 209,000 Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,911,000 5,429,000 518,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 5,213,000 5,769,000 556,000 Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 5,576,000 6,169,000 593,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,111,000 6,769,000 658,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 6,716,000 7,429,000 713,000 Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT 6,423,000 7,119,000 696,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,998,000 7,759,000 761,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 7,039,000 7,759,000 760,000 Revo G MT 11,184,000 12,409,000 1,225,000 Revo G AT 11,728,000 13,019,000 1,291,000 Revo V AT 2.8 12,969,000 14,389,000 1,420,000 Revo V AT Rocco 13,675,000 15,179,000 1,540,000 Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 14,230,000 15,809,000 1,579,000 Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 16,297,000 18,099,000 1,802,000 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 17,175,000 19,079,000 1,904,000 Fortuner Legender Diesel 18,112,000 20,129,000 2,017,000

Toyota has observed a considerable decline in sales in February 2022.

According to the latest update from Autojounal.pk, the company only sold 1,803 cars last month, recording the lowest sales since June 2020, when it only sold 547 vehicles due to COVID-19-induced challenges.

The report cites the intermittent production halts and the unavailability of completely knocked down (CKD) kits. The automakers have also blamed the reluctance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to approve letters of credit (LCs) for the clearance of imported goods.

The recent price hike may add to the decline in sales in the coming weeks.