Toyota Increases Car Prices by Up To Rs. 2 Million

Car price hikes have become a grim normality these days with all automakers making frequent announcements every month. The latest is Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) which increased the prices of both locally assembled and imported cars.
The company has cited the recent general sales tax (GST) hike as the reason for the revision. Effective as of March 10, the new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,316,000
|4,499,000
|183,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,588,000
|4,789,000
|201,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,558,000
|4,759,000
|201,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|4,790,000
|4,999,000
|209,000
|Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
|4,911,000
|5,429,000
|518,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
|5,213,000
|5,769,000
|556,000
|Corolla Altis X MT 1.6
|5,576,000
|6,169,000
|593,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|6,111,000
|6,769,000
|658,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE
|6,716,000
|7,429,000
|713,000
|Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT
|6,423,000
|7,119,000
|696,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige
|6,998,000
|7,759,000
|761,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black
|7,039,000
|7,759,000
|760,000
|Revo G MT
|11,184,000
|12,409,000
|1,225,000
|Revo G AT
|11,728,000
|13,019,000
|1,291,000
|Revo V AT 2.8
|12,969,000
|14,389,000
|1,420,000
|Revo V AT Rocco
|13,675,000
|15,179,000
|1,540,000
|Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol
|14,230,000
|15,809,000
|1,579,000
|Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol
|16,297,000
|18,099,000
|1,802,000
|Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel
|17,175,000
|19,079,000
|1,904,000
|Fortuner Legender Diesel
|18,112,000
|20,129,000
|2,017,000
Toyota has observed a considerable decline in sales in February 2022.
According to the latest update from Autojounal.pk, the company only sold 1,803 cars last month, recording the lowest sales since June 2020, when it only sold 547 vehicles due to COVID-19-induced challenges.
The report cites the intermittent production halts and the unavailability of completely knocked down (CKD) kits. The automakers have also blamed the reluctance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to approve letters of credit (LCs) for the clearance of imported goods.
The recent price hike may add to the decline in sales in the coming weeks.