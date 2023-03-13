News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Increases Car Prices by Up To Rs. 2 Million

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 13, 2023 | 11:40 am

Car price hikes have become a grim normality these days with all automakers making frequent announcements every month. The latest is Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) which increased the prices of both locally assembled and imported cars.

The company has cited the recent general sales tax (GST) hike as the reason for the revision. Effective as of March 10, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.)
 Increase (Rs.)
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,316,000 4,499,000 183,000
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,588,000 4,789,000 201,000
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,558,000 4,759,000 201,000
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,790,000 4,999,000 209,000
Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,911,000 5,429,000 518,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 5,213,000 5,769,000 556,000
Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 5,576,000 6,169,000 593,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,111,000 6,769,000 658,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 6,716,000 7,429,000 713,000
Corolla Altis 1.8 X CVT 6,423,000 7,119,000 696,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,998,000 7,759,000 761,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 7,039,000 7,759,000 760,000
Revo G MT 11,184,000 12,409,000 1,225,000
Revo G AT 11,728,000 13,019,000 1,291,000
Revo V AT 2.8 12,969,000 14,389,000 1,420,000
Revo V AT Rocco 13,675,000 15,179,000 1,540,000
Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 14,230,000 15,809,000 1,579,000
Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 16,297,000 18,099,000 1,802,000
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 17,175,000 19,079,000 1,904,000
Fortuner Legender Diesel 18,112,000 20,129,000 2,017,000

Toyota has observed a considerable decline in sales in February 2022.

According to the latest update from Autojounal.pk, the company only sold 1,803 cars last month, recording the lowest sales since June 2020, when it only sold 547 vehicles due to COVID-19-induced challenges.

The report cites the intermittent production halts and the unavailability of completely knocked down (CKD) kits. The automakers have also blamed the reluctance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to approve letters of credit (LCs) for the clearance of imported goods.

The recent price hike may add to the decline in sales in the coming weeks.


Read more in lens

Read more in proproperty
