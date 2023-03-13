Twitter Responds to PCB’s Decision to Rest Babar Azam for Afghanistan Series

The Pakistan cricket team is set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting on March 24 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management has decided to give rest to some senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

After the news surfaced in the media, cricket fans reacted quickly to the decision of the management committee and asked the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, not to rest Babar Azam.

Since the news of this development surfaced on Saturday, cricket fans in Pakistan have been puzzled by the decision and believe that it will impact the unity of the national side.

Earlier reports suggested that Shaheen Afridi would lead the side in the series, but it was later revealed that the star pacer will also be rested.

As per the latest update, left-handed all-rounder Imad Wasim, T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood are strong candidates for the captaincy of the upcoming T20I series.

Here are some reactions of cricket fans on Twitter:

Najam Sethi playing divide & rule politics like the 90s to sabotage Babar Azam's career & center stage. There's no reason to disturb dressing room's environment Babar has worked so hard to build. We haven't seen a Pak team more united than under Babar & Sethi doesn't likes it. https://t.co/ulQxNiiClO — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 12, 2023

According To Qadir Khawaja, PCB Will Going To Sideline Babar Azam, And Planning To Take His Captaincy, That’s Very Disgusting Step From Najam Sethi, These Clowns Will Always Do Bad For PCT, #StayStrong 🥺 #BehindYouSkipper 🥺🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/yOUdHmMtri — 𝗣𝗔𝗞 𝘅 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝘅 𝗩𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗦 💚🇵🇰 (@Pak_cric_vibes) March 10, 2023

Sources claim Shaheen Afridi has accepted the offer of Najam Sethi to become captain of Pakistan Cricket Team for T20 series against Afghanistan. #HBLPSL8 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 12, 2023

Yes i am saying this from the past 3 to 4 months when this najam sethi came as chairman PCB, shaheen was selected on the basis of good relationships afridi have with NS. It will back fire them for sure and I pray may this move back fire them and we get a clean sweep. https://t.co/pqx9EKQbAa — Waleed (@weedu276) March 11, 2023

Why Karachi Media Mafia journalists are not barking on Najam Sethi for making such type of pitches? Ramiz Raja ko toh bahut naseehat de rhe the bhai. Wo Babar Azam ki Begum Shoaib Jatt toh bol rha tha ki 26 ghante kaam kar rhe hain. Ye kaam hai?#PSL2023 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) March 11, 2023

Babar Azam captaincy debate. Here is my take on Babar Azam as a captain. #BabarAzam𓃵 #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZoUjNeDEDK — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) March 11, 2023

🗣️ Cricket fans share their opinion on whether Babar Azam should be rested and Shaheen Afridi to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan 👇#AFGvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 #ShaheenShahAfridi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/lc37oIBXI9 — CricWick (@CricWick) March 13, 2023

PCB is only promoting politics in Pakistan Cricket Team by spreading rumours of changing captaincy. Babar Azam has the best captaincy record for Pakistan in whiteball formats. These rumors are an attempt to bring clash and break the bond between Babar and Shaheen Afridi. #HBLPSL8 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 12, 2023

Whats the mentality behind making Shaheen Afridi Captain. Shaheen is fast bowler and fast bowler get injured so easily, we have seen that in past, If happen again then Who will be your Captain? Babar Azam? #BabarAzam #BA56ARMY #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/r3aQxdWRPM — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) March 12, 2023

NEWS: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan are all surprised by the news of asking them to rest for Afghanistan series. All three of them have said NO to rest! It's getting heated. #HBLPSL8 #AFGvPAK All details and full squad in this video 👇https://t.co/2ln9XSPUCS pic.twitter.com/JLc5GKvZSJ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 12, 2023