Twitter Responds to PCB’s Decision to Rest Babar Azam for Afghanistan Series

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 13, 2023 | 12:58 pm

The Pakistan cricket team is set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting on March 24 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management has decided to give rest to some senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

After the news surfaced in the media, cricket fans reacted quickly to the decision of the management committee and asked the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, not to rest Babar Azam.

Since the news of this development surfaced on Saturday, cricket fans in Pakistan have been puzzled by the decision and believe that it will impact the unity of the national side.

Earlier reports suggested that Shaheen Afridi would lead the side in the series, but it was later revealed that the star pacer will also be rested.

As per the latest update, left-handed all-rounder Imad Wasim, T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood are strong candidates for the captaincy of the upcoming T20I series.

Here are some reactions of cricket fans on Twitter:

