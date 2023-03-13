Visa-Free Entry to Oman a Hit Among International Tourists

Oman has recorded a rise in international tourists after introducing visa-free and visa-on-arrival entry to 103 countries. The decision was taken to support the country’s tourism industry.

Recent data from National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), an Omani statistical agency, reported a whopping 348% rise in tourists last year.

ALSO READ Dubai Visa Video Call Service Used Over 250,000 Times in Just 2 Months

Likewise, 3–5-star hotels also experienced a massive 50.8% rise in their revenue with the arrival of 2.9 million travelers in Oman in 2022. The occupancy rate also rose by 31.3%, reaching 53.7%.

Oman also witnessed a surge in Indian tourists, with India being among 30 countries allowed to get visas on arrival. Apart from India, other 29 visa-on-arrival countries include Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cuba, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Tourists from 103 countries have the option to extend their stay in Oman beyond 14 days. However, after this period, travelers must apply online for an e-visa and pay a fee of OMR 20 for a one-month stay.

Travelers can also apply for a multi-entry visa for one year as long as they stay for no more than a month on each visit and meet certain requirements.

Several countries, such as Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Italy, and Bulgaria, are permitted to enter Oman without a visa for up to 14 days.

ALSO READ Several Roads in Abu Dhabi to be Closed on Weekend

Switzerland, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia, Georgia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Cyprus, Ukraine, Spain, Czech Republic, Austria, Ireland, United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia, France, Netherlands, Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, South Africa, Russia, China, United States of America, Turkey, South Korea, New Zealand, Iran, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Canada, Malaysia, and Singapore are among the countries on the list.