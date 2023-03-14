Here’s Pakistan’s Exciting New Coaching Setup for Afghanistan Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the coaching and support staff for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to start on March 24th.

As per media reports, PCB has appointed former cricketer, Abdul Rehman, as the head coach, while the renowned former pacer, Umar Gul, will be the bowling coach for the series.

The details further reveal that the batting great, Mohammad Yousuf, will work with the national side as a batting coach, while Abdul Majeed will travel with the team as a fielding consultant.

Drikus Simon will be the official trainer for the Men in Green, with Cliffe Deacon as the physio, Talha Ijaz as an analyst, Mansoor Rana as the manager, and Ahsan Nagi as the media representative.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the 15-member young squad for the white-ball series, with all-rounder, Shadab Khan leading the side in the absence of Babar Azam.

It is reported that the management was keen on resting some senior players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Rizwan ahead of the ODIs and T20I series against New Zealand.

The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will kick off on March 24th at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.