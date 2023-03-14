Shadab Khan Opens Up After Getting Pakistan Captaincy

Renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan has expressed his happiness at being appointed as the national team captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE.

In a short video message posted by PCB on its social media handles, Shadab Khan said that he would try his best to utilize his leadership abilities and lead the side to victory in the series.

The leg-break spinner also congratulated the young cricketers on their selection in the squad for the series and reminded them that “nothing can be better than representing your country.”

Shadab Khan also expressed his hope for the best in the series, saying that he will lead a comparatively young team, but he is aware that youngsters are always more energetic.

The 24-year-old cricketer further added that as the captain, he will try his best to do something special in his first assignment, and also entertain cricket fans.

The Mianwali-born all-rounder went on to say that it is going to be an exciting white-ball series and also requested cricket fans to remember him and his side in their prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the absence of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan will lead the national team in a T20I series against Afghanistan starting on March 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.