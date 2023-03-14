Quetta Gladiators’ Coach Moin Khan Criticises Sarfaraz Ahmed for Defensive Approach

Former wicket-keeper batter, Moin Khan has criticized Sarfaraz Ahmed for his defensive approach during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media, Moin said that Sarfaraz has been struggling for two years to make a comeback to the white-ball side, but playing with this mindset will make it very difficult.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Responds to Allegations of Lobbying to Make Shaheen Afridi Captain

The head coach of Quetta Gladiators further added that Rizwan has consolidated his position in the white-ball team as he has been performing brilliantly for the last two years.

Moin Khan further added that if the Champions Trophy-winning captain wants to see himself playing white-ball cricket, he will have to follow what the shortest format demands.

Moin also admitted that releasing Rilee Rossouw and Azam Khan, who have been displaying phenomenal performances for Multan and Islamabad, from the squad was a big mistake.

ALSO READ Batting Talent Aplenty: Top Five Standout Performers of PSL 8

Responding to questions regarding the release of Azam Khan, Moin said that he was released this season because his place was not being created due to the captain’s presence as a keeper.

After showcasing his skills in Test matches against New Zealand, Sarfaraz was expected to be a star performer for his side in the ongoing edition, but he did not meet the expectations.

The right-handed batter only managed to score 162 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 104.52, while his highest score this season is 41 which is below par.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads