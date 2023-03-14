Javed Afridi Meets King Charles and Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi had an opportunity to meet King Charles and Prince William at Buckingham Palace, the royal residence, during the Commonwealth Day event.

Expressing his appreciation to the royal family and Commonwealth nations, Javed Afridi remarked that meeting the royal family members was the most amazing experience he had.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Opens Up After Getting Pakistan Captaincy

“I had the most incredible experience today meeting King Charles and Prince William!” Javed Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Afridi added that it was an absolute honor to be in the presence of such remarkable individuals and witness what the Commonwealth countries see as the future of the world.

The Zalmi Foundation owner was moved by the kindness and warmth of the royal family members and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have a discussion with Commonwealth nations.

ALSO READ Chelsea FC to Host First-Ever Open Iftar at Stamford Bridge

While highlighting the significance of the event, Javed noted how impressed he was by the dedication and commitment of the royal family to the betterment of Commonwealth countries.

Javed Afridi stated that he feels pride in being part of the Commonwealth journey and thanked King Charles and Prince William for their dedication and service to the Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth Day event is an essential occasion as it has been the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations since 1977, often held on the second Monday in March.