Najam Sethi Assures No Rude Behavior From Afghanis Against Pakistanis

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi has assured that there will be no rude behavior from Afghan players and fans during the upcoming T20I series in UAE.

During a press conference, Najam Sethi said that he had talked to Afghan officials to control their cricketers and the crowd during the match to avoid any untoward incidents.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Complete ODI Schedule Before 2023 World Cup in India

Sethi mentioned that several incidents had occurred in the recent past, which are not only bad for bilateral cricketing relations but for the reputation of the teams.

Sethi further added that cricket is a game, and winning or losing is a part of it. However, players and crowds should control their anger and emotions during and after the game.

“There were two assurances given. UAE authorities have made a new plan in which they will try their best to ensure that Pakistani and Afghan fans won’t sit together in the same stand,” Sethi said.

ALSO READ Teammates and Fans Congratulate Shadab Khan on Getting Pakistan Captaincy

The PCB Chairman also stated that he was assured by UAE authorities that strict action would be taken against those who attempt to harm the spirit of the game in the series.

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, starting on March 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Last year, Afghan cricket fans could not keep their emotions in check and attacked the celebrating Pakistani fans inside the stadium after they lost the match in a thrilling finish.