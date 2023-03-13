Pakistan’s Complete ODI Schedule Before 2023 World Cup in India

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 13, 2023 | 7:47 pm

The Pakistan national team is gearing up for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later in the year. While there has been a lot of speculation around Pakistan’s participation in the tournament due to India’s stance of not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the national team still has set its eyes on winning the prestigious ODI World Cup trophy.

ALSO READ

The Men in Green have a solid core of white-ball players heading into the World Cup in October and they all will be looking to prove their worth in Pakistan’s upcoming ODI series until the mega event.

However, the Green Shirts are only scheduled to play two ODI series and one multi-national tournament ahead of the ODI World Cup in October. This is a worrisome sign for the national side as they would want to play the maximum number of 50-over games in preparation for the mega tournament.

Pakistan’s next ODI series is scheduled against New Zealand as the BlackCaps tour the country for a five-match ODI series in April. They will then face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in August before hosting the 50-over 2023 Asia Cup in September.

ALSO READ

Here is Pakistan’s full ODI schedule for 2023:

Opposition Matches Hosts Date
New Zealand 5 Pakistan April 2023
Afghanistan 3 Afghanistan August 2023
50-over Asia Cup Pakistan September 2023
ODI World Cup India October 2023

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Perfect Curves in Backless Gown
Read more in lens

proproperty

Balochistan Govt Set to Develop 2 Fish Harbors at Ormara and Jiwani
Read more in proproperty
close
>