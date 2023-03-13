Pakistan’s Complete ODI Schedule Before 2023 World Cup in India

The Pakistan national team is gearing up for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later in the year. While there has been a lot of speculation around Pakistan’s participation in the tournament due to India’s stance of not touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the national team still has set its eyes on winning the prestigious ODI World Cup trophy.

The Men in Green have a solid core of white-ball players heading into the World Cup in October and they all will be looking to prove their worth in Pakistan’s upcoming ODI series until the mega event.

However, the Green Shirts are only scheduled to play two ODI series and one multi-national tournament ahead of the ODI World Cup in October. This is a worrisome sign for the national side as they would want to play the maximum number of 50-over games in preparation for the mega tournament.

Pakistan’s next ODI series is scheduled against New Zealand as the BlackCaps tour the country for a five-match ODI series in April. They will then face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in August before hosting the 50-over 2023 Asia Cup in September.

Here is Pakistan’s full ODI schedule for 2023: