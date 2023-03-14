Redmi Note 12 is Finally Going Global This Month

Xiaomi is about to launch its Redmi Note 12 series for the third time. First, it arrived in China, then it made its way to India, and now a global launch is finally happening later this month.

The global launch was announced on Xiaomi’s official Twitter account, which shows that the Redmi Note 12 series will go international on March 23. A global Xiaomi launch typically means it will hit Europe and a few others regions, but it still means a Pakistan launch is one step closer.

Brace yourselves for the #RedmiNote12Series! This launch is going to be so out-of-this-world amazing, you'll need a space shuttle just to catch up! Join our live updates on March 23rd at 23:00 (GMT+8) and see what we're talking about! #LiveVivid pic.twitter.com/SgsjJUbMJo — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 13, 2023

Xiaomi is using big buzzwords for its global launch, calling the phones “out of this world amazing, you’ll need a space shuttle just to catch up” as if we are not familiar with the phones already.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro Arrive in the Global Market With Sky-High Prices

The series consists of the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, Note 12 Discovery, and Note 12 Pro Speed, but the latter two will most likely stay limited to China. The global market may get the former three, but Pakistan will likely only see the Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.

These phones feature high refresh rate AMOLED screens and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chips, at least on the Pro models. The vanilla edition sticks with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. These specifications might be changed around a bit in the global models since you never know with Xiaomi.

ALSO READ These Xiaomi Phones Will Get MIUI 14 First

Either way, the upcoming teaser campaign should reveal more official details very soon. Stay tuned.