Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro Arrive in the Global Market With Sky-High Prices

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro debuted in the Chinese market in December last year and now they have finally launched in the global market as part of the MWC Barcelona event. Sadly, the starting prices of these flagships are higher than ever before.

These phones are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, Leica cameras, IP68 water resistance, and more. The specs are no different from the Chinese variants.

Xiaomi 13 boasts a compact OLED display that measures 6.36″ and offers Full HD+ resolution, with up to 1,900 nits of maximum brightness as advertised. The Leica-tuned camera setup at the back comprises a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 3x telephoto camera with a 10MP sensor and OIS, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, making it a complete package.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro retains the same display as its predecessor – a 6.73″ LTPO AMOLED panel that offers 1440p resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Moreover, the screen comes with an ambient color temperature sensor, which adjusts the color temperature to match the surroundings.

The camera setup on the back of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has undergone significant improvements. The trio of cameras now includes a 50MP 1″-type Sony IMX989 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom capabilities and a 50MP ultrawide camera with macro support and AF.

The Xiaomi 13 boasts 67W wired charging, whereas the Pro version offers faster charging rates of 120W. Both devices support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Additional features that the duo shares are Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers, an IP68 official rating, and Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

Price, Colors, and Launch Date

The Xiaomi 13 will be available in Black, White, and Floral Green colors from March 8, with a starting price of €999 for the 8/256 GB variant.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be up for grabs in Ceramic Black or Ceramic White colors from the same date. It will come in two memory combinations, namely 12/256 GB or 12/512 GB, with prices starting at a staggering €1,299.

Specifications