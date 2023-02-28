These Xiaomi Phones Will Get MIUI 14 First

During the MWC 2023 launch event of the Xiaomi 13 series, the company revealed a lineup of 18 devices that are slated to receive MIUI 14 in the near future.

Although Xiaomi referred to it as a “rollout schedule”, no specific time frame was provided. The only information was that the rollout will commence by the end of Q1 2023, but it is probable that the majority of the devices on the list will have to wait considerably longer.

The list mainly consists of high-end devices, as well as some mid-range devices under the Redmi branding.

Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 series

Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi 10 5G

Bear in mind that this is not the entire list of Xiaomi phones that will get the update and additional devices will receive their MIUI 14 update in due course. Additionally, the MIUI 14 update does not necessarily entail Android 13 either.

Xiaomi frequently delivers its most recent MIUI updates to certain devices without the most recent Android version running beneath it.

We expect more devices to get the MIUI 14 update after Q1. As always, the rollout will start with China first and will gradually become available in other regions.