Shahid Afridi Responds to Allegations of Lobbying to Make Shaheen Afridi Captain

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has responded to allegations of lobbying to make Shaheen Shah Afridi the captain of the national team for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Afridi stated that he was not even supporting Shaheen to captain Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), so lobbying to make him the national team captain was out of the question.

The former all-rounder clarified that he was the interim Chief Selector in the cricket board previously, but he now has no relation with it, and he will not approach someone for this move.

Lala backed the decision of making star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, the captain of the national team for the T20I series against Afghanistan, saying that it was a very bold and good decision.

In support of his comment, Afridi said that Shadab Khan is one of the senior players in the current setup and has been a vice-captain for the shortest format, so the decision is welcome.

Last week, it was reported that PCB was keen on resting Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and some senior players for the series, while Shaheen would captain the national team.

Hours later, reports started coming out that the left-arm pacer had also been advised to take a rest ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand, starting on April 13.

Yesterday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, held a press conference along with the Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed, to announce the squad and clarify the rumors.