Batting Talent Aplenty: Top Five Standout Performers of PSL 8

The ongoing PSL 8 has seen some noteworthy performances from both the batters and the bowlers. Since the league is celebrated as the biggest cricketing event in the country, the players take the opportunity to deliver their best game and leave their mark on the minds and hearts of both the fans and experts.

While the PSL 8 has witnessed many breathtaking and nerve-wracking performances, here are the top five performers of the PSL 8 so far, who turned heads and eyes:

1. Azam Khan

Islamabad United’s Azam Khan might have stayed away from the international arena due to his lack of fitness but the young wicket-keeper seems to be changing the standards with his hitting power.

In his nine matches, he has 280 runs at a remarkable average of 46.66 and a stunning strike rate of 162.79. He is also fifth on the list of highest six-hitters with 17 sixes. Consistently delivering match-winning performances for his franchise, Azam Khan has proved his worth as a middle-order batter.

2. Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is a breath of fresh air for the brand of T20 cricket in Pakistan. The explosive opener plays with a clear mindset of attacking every ball and hitting it out of the park. In 10 matches for Peshawar Zalmi, he has scored 309 runs at a decent average of 30.90 but it is his strike rate of 167.03 that makes him stand out.

He has so far scored 5 half-centuries in the tournament laced with 17 maximums. Seeing his performances, many have declared Saim Ayub a game-changer in the first six overs.

3. Ihsanullah

Delivery toe-crushing Yorkers at 150kph, Ihsanullah has taken the batters by storm in the PSL 8. While every other bowler is struggling due to batting-friendly conditions, the emerging pacer has topped the bowling charts with the second-highest number of wickets.

In 10 matches, Ihsanullah has picked up 20 wickets for Multan Sultans at a remarkable average of 13 and an outstanding economy of 6.29. He also bagged a fifer in the PSL 8 for only 12 runs. Ihsanullah holds the prestigious place of being the PSL 8’s top pacer.

4. Imad Wasim

While Karachi Kings’ skipper could not help his team, he has announced his return with both the bat and ball. Being the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, Imad Wasim has smashed 404 runs at an unbelievable average of 134.66 and an equally stunning strike rate of 170.46.

At the same time, he has played a crucial role for his team with the ball. Imad Wasim has proved himself again as a valuable allrounder in the PSL 8.

5. Abdullah Shafique

Opening the batting for Lahore Qalandars, Abdullah Shafique has established himself as a stylish batter, showcasing his variety of classy strokes while also keeping up with the modern standards of T20 cricket. Scoring 193 runs at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 144.03. Known for his classic batting style, Abdullah Shafique has got the majority of his runs in fours, hitting 17 of them in his seven matches. The emerging opener is surely a future stare as his batting prowess is undeniably outstanding.

It is interesting to note that despite the Pakistan Super League being known for its bowling standards, the eighth edition has introduced plenty of batting talent. While the batting conditions have been favorable in the league, fans are excited to discover how their favorite stars will fare in the international arena.

