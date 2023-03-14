Sharjah Lets Private Schools Increase Tuition Fees

Sharjah Private Educational Authority (SPEA) has authorized an increase of up to 5% in annual tuition fees, starting from the next academic year. Due to inflation, the authority has allowed schools with a rating over ‘Acceptable’ to increase their fee.

SPEA tweeted that to accomplish quality teaching and learning and to meet the private sector’s requirements for resources, it has been allowed to raise tuition fees by up to 5% for the 2023-24 academic year.

Dubai Also Allows an Increase in Tuition Fees

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, earlier, allowed private schools to increase tuition fees by up to 3 percent in the next academic year.

The amount by which schools can increase the tuition fees depends on the inspection rating from Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

Per the rules, private schools, maintaining the same inspection rating, can increase the fees by 3 percent. However, schools with lower inspection ratings will not be eligible for a fee increase.

Pakistani Schools in Dubai Show Promise

Pakistani private schools in Dubai have exhibited massive improvement in their rating, according to the latest inspection report. Two private schools with Pakistani curricula, Gulf Model School and Pakistan Education Academy, have moved from ‘weak’ to ‘acceptable’ ratings.