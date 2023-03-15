Dubai Government Allows Some Employees to Work Remotely

Dubai government has announced that some of its employees will be allowed to work remotely from public libraries starting 16 March. This move gives government staff more flexibility by allowing them to work in a peaceful environment without going to the office.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work, stated that they will implement new tools and systems to manage this initiative. The minister emphasized that the goal of this new policy is to enhance the well-being of employees.

Al Olama also stressed that the office has certain standards to ensure that employees do not get any health problems, such as having proper desks, chairs, and keyboards. When employees work from their beds or sofas in their homes, it can lead to health issues.

This remote opportunity from libraries is only available to Dubai government employees, but when asked about its expansion for private sector workers, Al Olama clarified that they will not compel the private firms to do the same.

High Rejection Rate of Job Applications

Last month, Recruitment and HR consultants revealed that 90% of job applications in the UAE are rejected in the first stage without even reaching hiring managers due to mediocre resumes.

It is because large-scale firms use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to filter out 1,000s of resumes each day. Most get rejected only because of bad arrangement and presentation.

