Major Tourist Attraction in UAE Announces Free Entry

One of the famous tourist attractions in UAE, Al Ain Zoo, has announced free entry for children on Emirati Children’s Day today. The free entry is only valid from 9 AM to 8 PM today.

Al Ain Zoo also conveyed its wishes to children on Twitter, stating, “To the leaders of tomorrow and future makers.”

إلى قادة الغد وصناع المستقبل ✨

كل عام وكلللل أطفال العالم بخير 💚

نهديكم دخول مجااااني لحديقتنا في #يوم_الطفل_الإماراتي 🤗

📅 15 مارس

⏰ 9:00 ص – 8:00 م #حديقة_الحيوانات_بالعين pic.twitter.com/nYkGJANaXb — Al Ain Zoo (@AlAinZooUAE) March 15, 2023

Earlier, the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also shared a message for the children on Twitter. He stated that anything that UAE does, including its accomplishments and policies, is for the youth’s future.

Emirati Children’s Day is commemorated every 15 March to spread awareness regarding children’s right to a healthy, secure, and empowering environment.

Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow. On Emirati Children’s Day, we reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to accelerating efforts aimed at securing a sustainable & prosperous future for our young people and for generations to come. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 15, 2023

It also coincides with the launch date of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 regarding child rights, Wadeema Law.

What is Wadeema Law?

The Wadeema Law in UAE aims to ensure the rights and welfare of children. It is named after Wadeema, an 8-year-old girl who was brutally murdered by her father’s girlfriend in Dubai in 2012.

The law covers several dimensions linked with the protection and well-being of children like education, health, custody, and child abuse prevention.

It requires parents, guardians, and caretakers to provide proper care and attention to children and prohibits any form of abuse or neglect. It also outlines the processes for reporting and investigating cases of child abuse.