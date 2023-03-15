FBR Chairman Directs LTO Lahore to Pursue Cases Pending in Courts

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad visited the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Lahore on Wednesday where he held a detailed meeting with the Chief Commissioner and Commissioners of LTO Lahore.

During the meeting, revenue collection for the period of July to February 2023 was discussed at length vis a vis target assigned. The chairman directed the field formations to recover all pending arrears and expeditiously pursue cases pending in courts.

A detailed discussion was held on challenges being faced in various sectors along with a strategy to be adopted to achieve the target for the remaining months of the financial year (FY23). The chairman directed the LTO team to ensure that the new tax measures are enforced in letter and spirit. The sugar sector was specifically discussed at length to ensure the collection of due taxes in the coming months.

The chairman reiterated his resolve to achieve the target assigned to FBR and the team of LTO Lahore assured that they will make all-out efforts to attain the desired results despite import compression and challenging market conditions.

He also discussed problems being faced by the field formations and assured to resolve them as soon as possible.