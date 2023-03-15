Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for Football Friendly Against Maldives

The Pakistan Football Federation has unveiled a 23-man squad for an upcoming friendly against Maldives, which includes two new recruits and aims to rejuvenate the country’s football scene.

In an effort to revive football in Pakistan, the men’s football team is set to play a friendly match against Maldives on March 21st. The squad consisting of 23 players has been revealed by the Pakistan Football Federation. It includes 10 defenders, four midfielders, and six forwards, along with three goalkeepers.

The 23 players included in the squad are Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Salman-ul-Huq, Ali Uzair, Alamgir Ghazi, Zain-ul-Abideen, Harun Hamid, Mamoon Musa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Touqeer-ul-Hassan, Sardar Wali, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ali Khan Niazi, M. Sufyan, Shayek Dost, Mohammad Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, A. Samad Shehzad, Umar Saeed, and M. Waheed.

FINAL SQUAD FOR – 🇵🇰 vs 🇲🇻 Presenting our 23 man squad for the international friendly fixture against Maldives on the 21st of March! ⚽️💥 Shaheens are ready! Are you? 🧨#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheensareback #MLDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vtjwtZUneu — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) March 15, 2023

The national team has also welcomed two new players, Abdul Samad from Denmark’s HB Køge, and Haroon Hamid from Queens Park Rangers Football Club’s U-23 team in England.

The friendly encounter against the Maldives will provide an opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate its improved football strength, and fans are eager for a thrilling match and a positive impact on football in Pakistan.