Colin Munro Rates Shaheen Afridi More Difficult to Play Than Rashid Khan

While discussing the most challenging bowler to face with the new ball, the name of Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is usually the first to come up.

No one can deny this fact, as the 22-year-old fast bowler has proven his skills while bowling with the new ball, and in a short period of time, he has established himself as a great bowler.

Recently, renowned New Zealand batter, Colin Munro, also touched upon the subject of the left-arm pacer’s abilities, rating him as one of the most dangerous bowlers with the new ball.

While discussing the strength of Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Munro remarked that their bowling department gives them an advantage.

Munro, who represents Islamabad United in the ongoing edition of PSL, believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi is a far more difficult bowler to face than top Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan.

“I don’t think Rashid is too much of a danger as compared to Shaheen Afridi with the ball at the top two, so you know they’ve got a proper bowling attack which is very very good.”

It is worth noting that the pace sensation has so far taken 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 18.78 and an economy rate of 8.21. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

