Lahore Vs. Multan Head to Head: No Clear Favorite as PSL 8 Enters Business End

As the league stage of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) comes to an end, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming playoffs.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between the two biggest contenders for the PSL title, as the Lahore Qalandars take on the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier.

The highly-anticipated match will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, with both finalists of the seventh season vying to secure places in the final.

Multan, undoubtedly, boast the most destructive batting lineup in the league, and their game approach is likely to heavily depend on the performance of their batting department.

Lahore Qalandars have been in formidable form throughout the league stages, registering seven victories and accumulating 14 points to finish at the top of the points table.

However, in their final league fixture, the Shaheen Afridi-led side suffered a massive 86-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Karachi Kings, who are now out of the competition.

The head-to-head count between the two teams currently stands in favor of the Qalandars, with eight wins from 15 encounters, while the win count of the Sultans remains at seven.

Cricket fans worldwide will undoubtedly be glued to their screens today as the two powerhouses of Pakistan cricket lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Teams Matches Win Loss Lahore Qalandars 15 8 7 Multan Sultans 7 8

