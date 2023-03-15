Mohammad Amir Says Babar is Nowhere Near Kohli’s Greatness

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir has weighed in on the never-ending debate over who is the better batter between two of modern-day cricket’s greats, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

During an interview, Mohammad Amir stated that both are exceptionally talented and perform well, but matching what Kohli has achieved in his career is almost impossible.

The former pacer called Kohli a legendary cricketer, saying that in his over a decade-long career, he has achieved what other batters of the world could not even dream of.

“What Virat has achieved in his career, I don’t think any of the current cricketers will reach him. I don’t think any other cricketer will even come close to him,” Amir said.

The debate over which of these two batting greats is superior has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, with many former Pakistani and Indian cricketers sharing their views.

Some of the former cricketers and experts believe that the all-format captain has an edge over Virat Kohli, while others, like Amir, believe Kohli is the superior batter.

While the debate on who is the better batter will continue to rage on, there is no denying that both Kohli and Babar are exceptional talents who have already made their mark in cricket.