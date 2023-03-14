Mohammad Amir Believes Shaheen Afridi Can Become a Complete All-Rounder

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi can become a complete all-rounder if he works on and improves his hard-hitting skills.

Speaking in an interview, Amir stated that he has seen the left-handed batter play in leagues and international cricket, and he has the ability to hit big shots and score a fifty.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Opens Up After Getting Pakistan Captaincy

If he continues to work on his skills and believes that he can improve his batting, then definitely. Practice makes perfect. I saw that he can hit long sixes and also scored a fifty.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi recently scored his maiden PSL fifty against Peshawar Zalmi, but his team, Lahore Qalandars, fell 35 runs short of the massive target of 208 runs.

Shaheen scored 52 runs off 36 balls, including three boundaries and five maximums, and also stitched a 114-run partnership with Hussain Talat to take Qalandars to 135 for 5 from a challenging position.

ALSO READ Chelsea FC to Host First-Ever Open Iftar at Stamford Bridge

Meanwhile, the pace sensation has been fantastic with the ball this season, taking 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 18.78 and an economy rate of 8.21. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

However, the star pacer has been rested by the cricket board for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to start on March 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.