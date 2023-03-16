Pakistan, Australia Agree to Expand Bilateral Relations

The 9th Session of the Pakistan-Australia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held today at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui in his opening remarks mentioned that Pakistan values its trade relations with Australia. He highlighted that Australia has emerged as a major development partner of Pakistan.

The leader of the Australian delegation, First Assistant Secretary, North, and South Asia Division Gary Cowan thanked the Pakistani side for hosting the 9th session of JTC and mentioned that Australia is looking forward to discussing matters of bilateral trade and mutual importance.

The Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy) Ahsan Ali Mangi led the Pakistani delegation during the JTC session.

Matters pertaining to market access, rights related to intellectual property rights, especially with regard to Pakistan rice exports, import procedures in agriculture, information technology, and trade promotion were discussed.

Both sides agreed to continue their mutual cooperation in the above-mentioned areas and further expand the bilateral relations.