Pakistan Post Misplaced Thousands of Car Registrations

Since Punjab implemented computerized number plates and smart registration cards, Pakistan Post has caused delays in their delivery.

According to a media report, Punjab’s Excise and Taxation department gave Pakistan Post 108,000 registration cards, 128,000 number plates, and 12,000 original files to distribute to vehicle owners who applied and paid for them, however, Pakistan Post has misplaced the said documents.

In February 2022, Punjab Excise contracted with Pakistan Post to supply registration cards, computerized plates, and vehicle paperwork to owners. According to the agreement, the department gave Pakistan Post 1.085 million smart cards, of which 946,000 were delivered, 30,000 were returned due to incorrect addresses, and 108,000 have gone missing.

Excise officials supplied the mailing company with 1.459 million computerized number plates, of which 1.271 million were delivered, 60,000 were returned, and 128,000 were lost.

Likewise, the government-owned mailing corporation received 280,000 original car files, 191,000 of which were delivered to their owners, 3,800 were returned due to wrong addresses, and 12,771 were misplaced.

Caretaker Excise Minister Punjab Bilal Afzal and Director General Excise Muhammad Ali have ordered a probe into this debacle.

Via: Express Tribune